Hess Tells Court Schlumberger's Faulty Valves Cost It $218M

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- Kicking off a bench trial Monday, Hess Corp. told a Texas federal judge that Schlumberger Technology Corp. owes it $218 million for what Hess spent to retrieve and replace four allegedly faulty safety valves from deepwater wells in the Gulf of Mexico. The trial, before U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, opened Monday and is expected to last through next week. Hess claims Schlumberger sold it faulty valves in 2013, while Schlumberger says it was the well operators, not the safety valve, who were to blame. During opening statements, Hess attorney Randy Wilson of Susman Godfrey LLP told Judge Lake he would see...

