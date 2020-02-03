8th Circ. Revives ERISA Suit Fighting Principal's Rates

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit ruled Monday that Principal Life Insurance Co. acted as an ERISA fiduciary when setting the interest rate for an investment product used in 401(k) plans, breathing new life into a class action two years after it was tossed by an Iowa federal judge. The panel held that Principal’s rate-setting gave it enough control over 401(k) plans containing the Principal Fixed Income Option to render it a fiduciary under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, reversing U.S. District Judge John A. Jarvey’s 2018 opinion that Principal’s influence wasn’t strong enough because plan participants could leave when they saw the...

