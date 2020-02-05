Green Thumb Latest Pot Co. Hit With ADA Class Action

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- Green Thumb Industries is the latest cannabis company to face allegations that its website is not accessible to customers with visual impairments, as the plaintiff behind a spate of similar suits has once again brought class action claims. Thomas J. Olsen, a Brooklyn, New York, resident who is blind, said Green Thumb does business as the CBD retailer Beboe on the website beboetherapies.com, which he says violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and New York state law by not making its site accessible to those who use screen readers. "For screen-reading software to function, the information on a website must be...

