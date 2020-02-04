Yahoo Breach Class Attys Seek Final Deal Nod, $30M In Fees

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- Class counsel who secured a $117.5 million deal to resolve sprawling litigation over multiple data breaches at Yahoo are asking U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh for her final stamp of approval and to award them $30 million in fees, according to new documents filed in California federal court. The requests came as part of a flurry of motions filed Friday in support of the deal, which if approved would end multidistrict litigation in California federal court and parallel state court proceedings over Yahoo's alleged data security failings between 2012 and 2016. During those four years, the company had annual attacks that potentially...

