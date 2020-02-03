'Narrow Bank' Renews Discovery Push In Fed Account Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 10:43 PM EST) -- A "narrow banking" startup that's suing for access to Federal Reserve services is looking to a newly assigned Manhattan federal magistrate judge for help getting discovery rolling in its case against the New York Fed, seeking to jump-start the litigation after months in limbo. In letters filed Friday and Monday, the Connecticut-based TNB USA Inc. told U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Nathaniel Fox that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has been stubbornly holding out on information requests since last spring in the lawsuit, which concerns TNB's legal right to open a Fed "master account" that is central to the firm's...

