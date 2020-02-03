Full Fed. Circ. Won't Review Axed $6M Verdict Over Wrench IP

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Monday said it wouldn't consider whether an Illinois federal judge was out of line when she altered another judge's claim construction post-trial and wiped a $6 million infringement verdict against Sears and a vendor. The panel in November summarily affirmed U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer's decision to erase the verdict and her subsequent judgment of noninfringement in favor of Sears vendor Apex Tool Group LLC. The court now shot down LoggerHead Tools LLC's bid for a rehearing en banc. LoggerHead's Bionic Wrench (Source: court documents) LoggerHead's December petition for rehearing said Judge Pallmeyer had no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS