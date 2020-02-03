NY Court Saves Suit Over Child's Allegedly Poor Medical Care

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- A split New York state appeals panel has revived a suit accusing health care providers of failing to properly diagnose a child’s blood vessel disorder, saying the plaintiff’s medical expert plausibly opined that a hospital caused the boy’s injuries. Friday's opinion called Jeannette Smith's case on behalf of her son — who went into life-threatening hypovolemic shock after the alleged misdiagnosis at the Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo — a "classic battle of the experts." The three judges in the majority said the lower court was wrong to grant summary judgment to hospital operator Kaleida Health, a doctor and Pediatric...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS