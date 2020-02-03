NY Physicians Must Face Suit Over Patient's Death

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- A split New York appellate panel has revived a suit accusing two doctors of botching a bowel obstruction patient's abdominal surgeries, which caused death, saying the plaintiff's expert's opinion was not speculative and raised a triable issue of fact. In a 4-1 ruling, a five-judge panel for the Appellate Division's Fourth Department on Jan. 31 overturned a summary judgment ruling in favor of Mark Cavaretta and Joseph A. Caruana in a suit accusing the two physicians of causing the death of patient Kelly Stradtman. The suit filed by the patient's widower, Kermit Stradtman, alleges that the doctors negligently performed two abdominal...

