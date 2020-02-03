DOL Contractor Watchdog Head Tapped To Monitor OPM

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Monday announced plans to nominate the head of the U.S. Department of Labor office that monitors federal contractors for discrimination to be inspector general of the Office of Personnel Management. Craig Leen, a former professor at the Florida International University College of Law and city attorney for Coral Gables, Florida, has led the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs since July 2018. He initially served as acting director after predecessor Ondray Harris stepped down, and was formally elevated to director that December. The OPM is the federal government's human resources office. Its IG oversees the office by...

