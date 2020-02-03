NM Lawmakers Sue Air Force Over Toxic Fuel Plume

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Air Force has failed to adequately address a huge underground plume of jet engine and automobile fuel that leaked from an Albuquerque, New Mexico, base, according to a lawsuit filed Monday by state lawmakers, residents and community groups. The plume, which contains several toxic and carcinogenic chemicals such as benzene and ethylene dibromide, is putting community members at risk, according to the suit filed in New Mexico federal court. But despite discovering the leaks and the plume in 1999, the Air Force still has not fully mapped the entire plume, completed a required "corrective measures study" or selected a...

