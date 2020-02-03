Jeff Bezos Sued By Girlfriend's Brother Over Hacking Talk

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- Jeff Bezos and his security adviser have been accused of defaming the brother of the Amazon founder’s girlfriend by linking him to the hacking of Bezos’ phone last year and the subsequent revelation of the affair that ended Bezos' marriage. Bezos, the world’s richest man, and his investigator Gavin de Becker were sued in Los Angeles court Friday for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress by Michael Sanchez, the brother of Bezos’ girlfriend, media personality Lauren Sanchez. Michael Sanchez said Bezos and de Becker planted false information with media outlets painting him as the source of sexually charged text exchanges between...

