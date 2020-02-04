Charter Hit With TCPA Class Action Over Texts

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- Charter Communications Inc. has been targeted by a new proposed class action claiming the telecom company sent unsolicited text messages to consumers in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Daniel Rease is looking to represent a class of consumers who in the last four years received more than one text from, or on behalf of, the Connecticut-based company through automated dialing technology without their prior express consent, according to the complaint filed Monday in Connecticut federal court. Rease said he received a text from Charter Communications brand Spectrum on Jan. 13 thanking him for an order he didn’t place....

