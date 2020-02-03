Wachtell Loses Contract Breach Claims Against Icahn, CVR

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- A New York state judge has tossed allegations by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz that CVR Energy Inc. and Carl Icahn breached their contract with the firm by releasing documents meant to be confidential, finding the claim to be meritless. Wachtell failed to establish that former client CVR broke a confidentiality agreement by using the documents in a malpractice suit against the firm after the information was covered by a protective order issued in an underlying bank fees case, Supreme Court Justice O. Peter Sherwood determined Wednesday. Wachtell did not present any written evidence that a confidentiality agreement was in place,...

