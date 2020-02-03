Ex-Giuliani Allies' Campaign Finance Trial Set For October

Law360, New York (February 3, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday scheduled an October trial for four men, including two former associates of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who are accused of pumping Russian money into the U.S. political system in violation of campaign finance laws. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken blocked out three weeks starting Oct. 5 for the trial of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — who before being criminally charged were assisting Giuliani in an effort to dig up dirt on the president's political rivals — as well as for co-defendants David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin. Parnas and Fruman unlawfully funneled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS