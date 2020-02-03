First Solar, Staffing Co. Get $9.6M Deal With 13K Workers OK'd

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- A California federal judge granted initial approval of a $9.63 million proposed settlement Thursday between solar panel behemoth First Solar, global staffing service TrueBlue and a class of 13,700 workers claiming labor violations including failure to pay minimum wage and overtime compensation or provide mandated breaks. The proposed settlement, which allows for about $1.6 million in attorney fees and about $158,000 in litigation expenses, requires the staffing company to change its business practices going forward. The staffing service CLP Resources Inc. — now called PeopleReady — and its parent company TrueBlue Inc. must enact upgraded practices to inform workers of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS