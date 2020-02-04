Atty Slams 'Frivolous' Sanctions Bid Over TV Interview

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- An Oxman Law Group PLLC attorney said a call to sanction her for giving a local television interview was "frivolous," telling a Pennsylvania federal court Monday that her statements calling InventHelp a "fraud" simply mirrored what her clients had already claimed in a proposed class action complaint. In a brief opposing Pittsburgh-based Invention Submission Corp.'s motion seeking sanctions, attorney Julie Pechersky Plitt scoffed at the demand that she be penalized for her November 2019 interview. She also suggested that InventHelp should pay her legal bills for defending against its allegations that she broke the Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct, which bar...

