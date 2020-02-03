2nd Circ. Asked To Redo 'Deeply Troubling' Blaszczak Ruling

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- Two former Deerfield Management analysts urged the Second Circuit on Monday to reconsider its recent ruling in U.S. v. Blaszczak, saying the decision brings "chaos" to insider trading law and has "disturbing" ramifications for whistleblowers and others dealing with government information. In a 2-1 decision, an appeals panel recently upheld the convictions of Theodore Huber and Robert Olan and two former employees at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services accused of tipping the analysts to pending changes to Medicare reimbursement rates. In their petition for rehearing, Huber and Olan argue that the ruling classifying confidential government information as a form...

