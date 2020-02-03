Health Co. Seeks Speedy Win In Stock-Drop Suit Over Spinoff

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- Community Health Systems Inc. and its spinoff Quorum Health Corp. pushed a Tennessee federal court to grant them an early win in a suit accusing them of withholding financial expectations from investors, arguing that "there is not a whiff of evidence" to support the claims. The shareholders had alleged that the stock they purchased was being traded at an inflated price because Quorum had not disclosed expected impairments prior to the 2016 spinoff from CHSI, according to court records. But in their bid for summary judgment Friday, hospital providers Quorum and CHSI said that "years of extensive discovery" hasn't produced any...

