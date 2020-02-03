StarKist Looks To Exit 'Dolphin Safe' Labeling Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- StarKist on Monday sought to have a suit challenging the “dolphin safe” labeling on its canned tuna thrown out of California federal court, saying that the consumers in the proposed class action who claim the marketing is deceptive have invented an “unreasonable standard.” The consumers say that StarKist’s use of “dolphin safe” means that the methods the company uses to fish for tuna are 100% free from any dolphin harm, such as by-catch, an industry term for unwanted fish and marine animals caught unintentionally. However, the consumers say their preferred methods of tuna fishing, such as pole-and-line, are 100% dolphin safe,...

