Sysco Workers Get Class Cert. On Wage, Not Break Claims

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has allowed Sysco Corp. workers to proceed collectively in a suit claiming they weren't paid for work completed during off-the-clock breaks, but rejected the workers' attempt to proceed as a class on a claim the company's policy discourages them from taking breaks. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline S. Corley on Monday granted Henry Hernandez's motion to certify a class of workers, referred to as selectors, claiming Sysco's policy violates California labor law by failing to compensate work performed during off-the-clock meal breaks. "This question can be answered on a class-wide basis by reviewing the time clock data, selection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS