State Of The Union: Drug Prices, China Deal, Infrastructure

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 12:32 AM EST) -- President Donald Trump called for legislation on prescription drug pricing and so-called sanctuary cities Tuesday night during his State of the Union address, a hyperpartisan event that began with a snubbed handshake and ended with a torn-up speech. Trump touted his record on trade and railed against Democratic health care plans while also endorsing bipartisan bills on drug pricing and family leave. However, with Wednesday's looming Senate vote on Trump's impeachment, the most remarkable moments were not about policy but personal conflict. Before starting his speech, the president appeared to ignore a proffered handshake from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. As...

