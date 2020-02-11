What To Consider Before Using A Global Noncompete: Part 2

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 1:08 PM EST) -- In part one of this article, we discussed when and how multinational companies can use a noncompetition agreement on their highly skilled employees to protect their confidential information and other intellectual property. In particular, we described five key factors to consider before rolling out noncompete covenants around the world. In part two, we analyze how noncompetes differ around the world on a region-by-region basis. Europe: It May Cost You In continental Europe, noncompetes are typically allowed to protect a company’s legitimate business interests, with some exceptions. There are no common EU-wide legal minimum requirements, but there are some commonalities. In the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS