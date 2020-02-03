Minn. Injury Atty Cops To Client Referral Kickback Scheme

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- A Minnesota personal injury attorney pled guilty Monday to felony health care conspiracy for working with a network of case runners and chiropractors to increase billings to insurance companies in car accident cases, federal prosecutors said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said Minnetonka attorney William K. Sutor paid $300 fees to runners who referred car accident victims to him, while the unnamed chiropractors paid from $1,000 to $1,500 to the runners and helped trigger larger insurance claims through fraudulent bills. Sutor pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. “This defendant, a personal...

