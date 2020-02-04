Ex-Fiat Chrysler Exec Seeks To Ax GM Suit Over UAW Bribes

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 2:46 PM EST) -- An incarcerated former Fiat Chrysler employee relations executive is urging a Michigan federal judge to toss General Motors' claims that he bribed union officials to the detriment of rival carmakers, arguing that GM can't prove the alleged illicit payments caused it harm. Alphons Iacobelli, who is currently serving a 5½-year prison sentence for bribing United Auto Workers officials and for tax evasion, argued Monday that GM cannot premise its Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims on his 2018 guilty plea. "The offenses to which Mr. Iacobelli pleaded guilty are not ... RICO predicate acts," he said. "While convenient fodder for GM...

