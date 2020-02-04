Walgreens To Pay $7.5M To End Suit Over Fake Pharmacist

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- Pharmacy giant Walgreens will pay $7.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought by Alameda and Santa Clara counties in California alleging that the company failed to properly safeguard against an unlicensed employee who filled more than 745,000 prescriptions, the counties announced on Monday. Kim Thien Le worked for Walgreens for more than 15 years, first as an intern and then a pharmacist, doling out more than 100,000 prescriptions for controlled substances such as oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine and codeine during her employment, according to the lawsuit. Le, 44, used the license of another person with the same first name in order to...

