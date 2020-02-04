LA Retail Owner Has Right To Fred Segal TM, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles retail property investor accused of trademark infringement by Fred Segal LLC urged the Ninth Circuit during a hearing Tuesday to reverse a trial court’s ruling that the investor has no right to keep the fashion brand’s signs up on an iconic ivy-covered property on Melrose Avenue. Celebrity fashion retailer Fred Segal stepped back from the daily operation of his famous boutique on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles in the 1970s, leasing all the commercial space to other retailers, before ultimately selling the building to the Brown family in 2001. As part of that $7 million sale, a licensing...

