PTAB Says Microsoft Can't Challenge IP On Behalf Of Gov't

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has turned away five inter partes review petitions from Microsoft, given that the benefit the technology giant would face is tied to its role as a government contractor working on military technology. Science Applications International Corp., which owns the patents, has accused the government of infringing them at the Court of Federal Claims, in a case where Microsoft Corp. has also intervened. This connection is part of the reason why the PTAB found the government and Microsoft are privies on Jan. 27, and denied all five petitions. But the PTAB said even if the government...

