NJ Justices Nix Title Filing Fees Not Spelled Out In Law

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- New Jersey county clerks and registers may not charge a convenience fee for the electronic filing of property-related documents because that fee isn't authorized by law, the state's high court determined Tuesday in handing a victory to a land title industry group. Without writing a plenary opinion, the justices affirmed an Appellate Division panel's published ruling in favor of the New Jersey Land Title Association. The high court affirmed the dismissal "substantially for the reasons expressed" in the lower appeals court's February 2019 decision. A three-judge Appellate Division panel analyzed the Government Electronic Payment Acceptance Act, or GEPAA, which governs property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS