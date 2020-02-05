Tribal Casino Employees And Wives Convicted In $5.2M Theft

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- All eight people charged with embezzling more than $5 million from the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming casino near Miami have pled guilty to playing roles in the theft that involved tampering with electronic gambling machines, according to Florida federal court filings. Four of the eight, who are former employees and licensees of Miccosukee Gaming — Michel Aleu, Lester Lavin, Yohander Jorrin Melhen and Leonardo Betancourt — were convicted on conspiracy charges that they stole more than $1,000 from Miccosukee, committed computer fraud and laundered money, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. Their wives, Maria Del Pilar Aleu, Yusmary Shirley Duran,...

