Peloton, Flywheel Agree To End Patent Fight Over Bike Tech

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- Studio cycling company Peloton has reached a deal to drop a patent dispute against rival Flywheel after the competitor said it would stop using the interactive leaderboard feature in its exercise bikes, according to court documents. The joint motion to dismiss, filed Monday in Texas federal court, comes a little more than a year after Peloton accused Flywheel of making bikes that infringe its patented technology that recreates the experience of an in-studio cycling class at home. While details of the agreement were not immediately known, Flywheel’s Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Naumowitz said in an accompanying declaration that the company admits...

