FCC Unveils Guidelines For New Bill On TV Carriage Talks

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has floated new rules to govern how satellite providers and broadcasters negotiate over carriage agreements after lawmakers tucked a few updates to the framework into this year's omnibus spending package. In a proposal unveiled last week, the agency asked stakeholders to weigh in on its efforts to clarify provisions of the Television Viewer Protection Act of 2019 that give smaller cable and satellite providers the new authority to team up when in talks with big broadcast groups. While the bipartisan bill contains a number of updates, including one that would make permanent a requirement that both sides bargain in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS