Supreme Court Rules Congress Bilked ACA Insurers

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT) -- The federal government acted unlawfully when it reneged on a commitment to shield Affordable Care Act insurers from heavy financial losses, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday. The ruling reversed a Federal Circuit decision that left in place Congress' denial of $12 billion in "risk corridor" funding, which the ACA dangled as an incentive for insurers during the law's first three years of operation. The U.S. Supreme Court found the federal government unlawfully reneged on shielding ACA insurers from heavy financial losses. (AP) "The risk corridors statute created a government obligation to pay insurers the full amount set out" in the...

