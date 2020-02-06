Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Marc Realty, CBRE

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- Brookfield Property Partners has purchased a Boca Raton, Florida, industrial property for $31.4 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 700 Banyan Trail, which has 175,715 square feet, and multiple entities affiliated with Florida investor Sean Leder sold the asset, Real Deal said. The property last traded hands for $17 million in 2017, according to the report. A venture that includes Marc Realty is hoping to sell a Chicago Loop district office building and could get close to $27 million with a sale, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS