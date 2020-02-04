LabCorp Unit Collective Action Needs More Info, Judge Says

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:00 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to allow an overtime suit against a LabCorp subsidiary to move forward as a nationwide collective action, saying the worker behind the case hadn't cleared the Fair Labor Standards Act's low bar for conditional certification. U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno on Monday denied without prejudice Larhonda Mitchell's bid for the conditional certification of a collective of so-called startup specialists in her FLSA suit against Covance Inc. and Chiltern International Inc. "Considering all of the evidence produced by Mitchell, she fails to make a modest factual showing to support a potentially nationwide collective action," Judge...

