Walmart Win In Grape Slip & Fall Can't Nix $35K Deal Offer

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- A Walmart attorney's email offering to settle a personal injury lawsuit for $35,000 is a valid settlement agreement, a Texas appellate court held Tuesday, rejecting the retail giant's argument that the offer was revoked when Walmart won summary judgment in the case. Walmart Stores Texas LLC was trying to undo a win in favor of Elizabeth Shirey, who sued the company for breach of contract after it failed to follow through with the settlement. According to the opinion, Shirey originally brought a federal premises liability suit against Walmart after she slipped on a grape in July 2015 and required surgery for...

