DC Circ Grills Atty On Why Tribe Owes Him Settlement Cut

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit pressed a Florida attorney Tuesday on why he should get a cut from a Native American tribe’s settlement with the U.S. government in a trust fund dispute even though he failed to secure a waiver from the Yankton Sioux's sovereign immunity and was subsequently fired by the tribe. In oral arguments that got testy after the Yankton Sioux Tribe’s current lawyer accused Herman Law Firm of belatedly trying to “extort” a waiver from the tribe, a three-judge panel examined whether tribal sovereignty extends to an attorney’s cut from a settlement fund — including money the government still has not...

