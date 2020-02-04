Wash. County Says Disputed Area Not Part Of Yakama Lands

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- A Washington county has told the Ninth Circuit that a federal judge rightly ruled that the state kept jurisdiction over all on-reservation crime involving non-Indians, but said the judge slipped up by finding that a disputed area was part of the Yakama Nation's reservation. The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation filed its opening brief with the circuit court earlier this year, seeking to overturn Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice's August decision that Klickitat County, Washington, had jurisdiction over an alleged crime by one of the tribe's members within the Yakama reservation's exterior boundaries. In its response on Monday, Klickitat...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS