Judge Moves Up Shareholder Meeting Of Undersea Cable Co.

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 2:18 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday moved up the date of a shareholder meeting of undersea fiber optic cable owner Seabras 1 US, saying the move is needed to keep the company in cash collateral and will hopefully resolve governance disputes. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein said a lender threat to withhold permission to use cash collateral unless a shareholder meeting is held provided the "practical" reason he needed under Bermuda law to move the planned April 1 meeting to Feb. 12. He also said he hoped the meeting would resolve ongoing clashes between Seabras 1's management and equity owner Seabras...

