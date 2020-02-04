2nd Circ. Says LIRR Right To Seek Medical Docs From Worker

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled Tuesday that the Federal Rail Safety Act gives employers leeway to verify the legitimacy of workers' medical leave, finding that the Long Island Railroad acted within bounds when it sought medical documentation from an engineer who missed work because he was on pain medication. A three-judge panel unanimously upheld a 2017 ruling by U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman awarding summary judgment to MTA Long Island Railroad over claims brought by locomotive engineer Henry Lockhart that he was retaliated against in violation of the FRSA when he was disciplined for missing work several times while he was...

