FDA Didn't Vet Enviro Impact Of GMO Salmon, Group Claims

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration failed to properly analyze the impacts that a genetically engineered salmon operation could have on the environment and endangered species before approving it, green groups and a Native American tribe have told a California federal judge. The FDA violated the National Environmental Protection Act by unlawfully limiting the scope of its review of Aquabounty Technologies Inc.'s proposal to raise and sell the genetically engineered salmon for human consumption, the plaintiffs said in a Monday motion for summary judgment. They said the agency did not evaluate what the effect might be on wild fish and ecosystems...

