Pot Decriminalization Won't Stop Deportation, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- A Mexican national facing deportation after a marijuana conviction won’t get a second chance to stay in the country after the Ninth Circuit ruled that her felony conviction still warrants deportation, even if it was reclassified as a misdemeanor. Judge Michael Daly Hawkins, writing for the panel Monday, said the panel won’t review a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals that Claudia Prado’s California conviction for marijuana possession was an aggravated felony and a controlled substance offense that rendered her removable. Prado had argued that her conviction no longer warranted her removal because a state superior court reduced her conviction...

