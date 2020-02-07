Calif. Atty’s Unique Win May Offer New Relief For TPS Holders

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- Immigration attorney Camiel Becker waited two years to test out an idea that could help hundreds of thousands of foreigners with temporary protections in the U.S. get green cards through their employers. The San Francisco-based attorney with Becker & Lee LLP wanted to repurpose a little-used immigration law so that people could become green card holders through their employers if they had been living on Temporary Protected Status, which gives work permits and deportation protection to people from countries in crisis. It was a novel strategy, and by the time Becker had the paperwork necessary last year to file a green card...

