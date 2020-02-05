DLA Piper Snags 3 IP Attys From Cooley And Impax Labs

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- DLA Piper added a trio of attorneys to its patent litigation practice and life sciences sector, snagging two attorneys from Cooley LLP and a third from Impax Laboratories to join DLA Piper offices in Boston and California. Ellen Scordino and Susan Krumplitsch joined the firm as partners in Boston and Silicon Valley, respectively, after having worked at Cooley, DLA Piper announced Monday. The firm also has added April Abele Isaacson from Impax as of counsel in San Francisco. Isaacson was previously a partner at Goodwin Procter LLP. Scordino, the new Boston partner, told Law360 Wednesday the hires demonstrate the "energy and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS