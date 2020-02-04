CAS Won't Hear Bid For Women's Race Walk At Tokyo Games

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:38 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced Tuesday that it will not hear an appeal from athletes seeking to have the women's 50km race walk as an event in this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, saying it does not have jurisdiction to hear the appeal. The appeal, filed by women athletes Inês Henriques, Claire Woods, Paola Pérez, Johana Ordóñez, Magaly Bonilla, Ainhoa Pinedo, and Erin Taylor-Talcott, as well as male athlete Quentin Rew, appealed against the International Olympic Committee and World Athletics, to add a women's version of the walk, which is already part of the Olympics for men. The CAS...

