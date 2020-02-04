Russian Doping Hearing Should Be Public, WADA Says

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport should let the public hear Russia's challenge to being banned internationally for allegedly altering doping-test data, the World Anti-Doping Agency said Monday. WADA had announced in December that Russia was banned from hosting or participating in international sports events for four years, including the 2020 Olympic Games and the 2022 World Cup, after it found that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, or RUSADA, hid and falsified records related to its doping scandal. “It is WADA’s view — and that of many of our stakeholders — that this dispute at CAS should be held in a public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS