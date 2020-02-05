My Pillow Avoids Atty Fees After Lawyers Don't Register In NY

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- My Pillow Inc. will not need to pay the fees charged by attorneys working for a whistleblower in a suit alleging the company slept on $1.1 million in New York state and local taxes, as the lawyers were not licensed to practice in New York, a state appellate court has ruled. While the lawyers drafted the complaint that was filed in New York state court, conducted research, prepared memorandums and helped out with settlement negotiations, they never took the step of seeking permission to practice in the state on behalf of Stephen B. Diamond PC, according to Tuesday's ruling by the...

