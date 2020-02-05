Insurer Seeks To Nix Coverage For $763K Arbitration Award

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 2:38 PM EST) -- A construction subcontractor's insurance company should be off the hook for covering a roughly $763,000 arbitration award since the builder failed to answer the insurer's lawsuit, Century Surety Co. told a Texas federal court. Century on Tuesday asked for a default judgment finding its policies don't cover McAllen Steel Erectors Inc.'s $762,537 portion of an arbitration award won by the Texas city of Edinburg. The city won a roughly $1.5 million award over shoddy work on a public library construction project, and McAllen is on the hook for about half of that, according to court documents. Century, McAllen's insurer, said it...

