Voya Financial Gets ERISA Case Narrowed

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge Tuesday tossed allegations that Voya Financial Inc. ran afoul of benefits law by charging a retirement plan excessive record-keeping fees, but refused to dismiss claims stemming from allegedly misleading disclosures sent to plan participants. In his order, U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly partially granted Voya Financial and Voya Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company’s motion to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from Sharon Goetz, a participant in the Cornerstone Pediatric Profit Sharing Plan. The judge ruled that Voya couldn’t have breached its fiduciary duties under ERISA by charging too much for its services because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS