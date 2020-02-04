Music Choice Settles IP Fight With Rival For $13.3M

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- Music Choice announced Tuesday it has reached a $13.25 million settlement with rival music channel provider Stingray Digital Group Inc., ending a Texas patent fight over Stingray’s on-demand audio and music video channels. The two companies were due in court Tuesday in the Eastern District of Texas, but the hearing was canceled after they filed a joint settlement notice Monday, according to court records. Music Choice said in a statement that Stingray Digital paid half of the total settlement amount Monday and will pay the rest of the settlement on Feb. 15, 2021, with 2.5% interest. Music Choice said in a...

