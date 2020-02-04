NJ Justices Stunned By Arg Over Medical Pot, Work Site Laws

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court was mystified Tuesday at a funeral home’s argument that the state’s medical marijuana law didn’t bar it from firing an employee who tested positive for the herb, with the justices appearing determined to harmonize the law’s apparent conflict with another statute linked to the buzzed-about case. During an oral argument in Trenton, the high court considered Carriage Funeral Holdings Inc.’s contention that nothing in the state's Compassionate Use of Medical Marijuana Act precluded it from terminating funeral director Justin Wild, a cancer patient whose pot use surfaced after he was drug-tested following a car accident on...

